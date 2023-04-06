3
Watch video of Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingston, other stars playing football at Alajo astro-turf

Thu, 6 Apr 2023

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah led a host of ex-Ghana internationals at the commissioning of the new Astroturf in Alajo which was commissioned by President of Ghana Nana Akufo Addo on Tuesday.

A number of dignitaries including Ministry for Youth and Sports Hon. Mustapha Ussif, Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey, Coastal Development Authority Director, Alajo Mantse and the Mayor for Greater Accra graced the occasion.

Former Fenerbahçe midfielder Stephen Appiah was also spotted with some of his former teammates at the event. Among the players were Charles Taylor, Jerry Akaminko, John Painstil, Haminu Dramani and Emmanuel Agyemang Badu.

Others included Dan Quaye, Prince Tagoe, Godwin Attram, Fatawu Dauda and Augustine Arhinful among others.

The former Black Stars players took on a selected side from the Alajo community in an entertaining game.

