Watch video of Yaw Dabo advising players of his academy after Europe tour

Yaw Dabo

Ghanaian comic actor Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo was spotted in a video advising players of Dabo Soccer academy to remain disciplined and show respect on and off the field.

Dabo returned to Ghana on Thursday, May 25 after spending a month touring some parts of Europe.



The actor was able to visit several clubs, one of which shot him to popularity when he visited the Spanish capital of Madrid to watch the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Manchester City.



His interview with Spanish Television, Marca got him an invite to visit their office in Spain.



During his tour, the football administrator visited France where he met and had discussions with officials of Paris Saint Germain.



He made a stopover in Germany where he met with former Black Stars trainer Otto Addo and player Jude Bellingham.



In the Netherlands, he spent quality time with Ghanaian international and Ajax star, Mohammed Kudus.