Watch video of how FC Zurich announced Afriyie Barnieh signing

Accra Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was on January 3, 2023 officially unveiled as a player of Swiss Super League giants, FC Zuric.

The club posted a 19-second video of the Black Stars player on their social media handle as part of the announcement.



It showed Barnieh opening a social media handle of the club and following before the video pans to a portrait shot of a smiling Barnieh who delivered his first message to fans of the club.



"Hello Zurich fans, I am Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, the new striker for FC Zurich, I can’t wait to see my team mates. I am here to help the team to progress. Ciao Zurich," Barnieh said.



The club's announcement of the transfer read in part: “The 21-year-old striker Daniel Afriyie is transferring from the Ghanaian first division club Hearts of Oak to FCZ with immediate effect and has signed a contract until the summer of 2026.

"The parties have agreed not to disclose the details of the transfer. FC Zurich warmly welcomes Daniel Afriyie and wishes him every success,” the statement added.







