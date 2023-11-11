Watch videos from Agyemang Badu's luxurious white wedding

Agyemang Badu has tied the knot with Regitta Affua Arthur

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu's white wedding was nothing short of his traditional wedding as luxurious cars were put on display on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, a convoy of Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, G-Wagon, Range Rover and others led the groom's arrival.



The ceremony was graced by some ex-football stars like Kwadwo Asamoah, Jerry Akaminko and others.



Agyemang Badu who is a member of the East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club had some colleagues lining up their exotic cars to glitter the ceremony.



Agyemang Badu is known for his skilful and commanding presence on the football field and has represented Ghana at various levels, including the senior national team, the Black Stars.



He scored the final goal for Ghana to win the 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup.

EE/OGB