Water Polo: The sport making positive impact in Ghana

Water polo is growing in Ghana

Source: Parvis Dornu, Contributor

The sport of water polo is having a significant impact on the lives of young people in Ghana, particularly those who live in deprived areas.

Asante Sefa-Boakye, a US-based Ghanaian from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, uses water polo to teach kids swimming.



Prince Asante Sefa-Boakye in a brief interview said, "I am really happy that I am able to bring my acquired skills in water polo to my community."



Sefa-Boakye played water polo for Coronado High School after which he climbed the professional ladder subsequently overseas.



He describes water polo as a "lifesaving skill" as the sport can only be taught through swimming, he explained.



Through his non-profit organization, Black Star Polo, Asante uses his passion to share these lifesaving skills with African communities.



The second edition of the league took place at the University of Ghana poolside.

There were seven participating teams: Accra( A& B), Awutu ( A&B), Ladies, KNUST, and Lake Bosomtwe.



He expresses his sincere gratitude to everyone for the immense support, domestically and on the global front. This support has been crucial to the success of Ghana Water Polo within and outside the confines of Accra.



He emphasized that as successful as this endeavor has been, he hopes to receive the needed support to put Ghana Water Polo on a certain pedestal.



"I am all but one man needing all the support I can get, " he reiterated.



Sefa-Boakye calls on the corporate world and all individuals to continue to support this brilliant course.



"No donation is too small, and your contribution will expeditiously help support mobile expenses, the cost of shipping equipment, and all other expenses."

"Through independent ambition, support & finance, we have seen the progress of Ghana Water Polo moving at a fast pace in the bid to become a globally recognized entity.



"However, nothing on this planet lasts without collective community support."



"It is with humility that I ask for donations to further solidify this vision and make it a lasting one."



The mission of Ghana Water Polo is to catalyze the promotion of water safety, inspire the admiration of aquatics across the diaspora, & foster an everlasting bond of comradery through sports that can only be achieved through athletics.



Lawrence Gasu is one of the participants who hacks on the streets of Accra. Lawrence expressed his deepest appreciation to Mr. Asante for picking him and his friends from the street and training them on how to be part of water pole sports. he calls on the government and other individuals to support their dreams of becoming world-class athletes that can compete on any stage in the world.