We adhered to strict coronavirus protocols – GFA

Kurt Okraku, GFA President

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) says it adhered to all the strict COVID-19 protocols, before, during and after the Black Stars friendly games against Mali (October 9) and Qatar (October 12) in Turkey.

The explanation comes after some players tested positive for coronavirus after the games.



The GFA in a statement noted that a minimum of three tests were conducted on players, technical and management team members during the training camp in Antalya.



“The first test was conducted 24Hrs prior to the game against Mali where one team official tested positive for the virus and was immediately isolated from the group. With just about an hour to the start of the game against Mali, the Ghana team Doctors, together with Turkish Health officials conducted another round of tests in the dressing rooms of both Ghana and Mali before kick-off,” the statement said.



It further noted that: “The 3rd set of tests were carried out 24Hrs before the second game against Qatar and again, no single positive case was recorded.

“Furthermore, officials and management committee members of the National Team underwent another test on Thursday, October 15, 24Hrs before flying out of Turkey, this time, one technical team member tested positive for the virus and was immediately isolated from the group, ruling him out of the trip to Ghana.”



The GFA said it ensured all FIFA Covid-19 protocols were strictly adhered to throughout the national team’s engagement and it is quite a concern that some members of the team have subsequently tested positive for the virus.



The GFA has noted that it will continue to monitor the situation and will provide all necessary support to the affected players while wishing them a speedy recovery.



The affected players include, Joseph Aidoo, Kassim Adams, Bernard Mensah, Caleb Ekuban, Gideon Mensah and Jordan Ayew.