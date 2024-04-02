We almost pulled out of CAF Confederation Cup – Dreams FC's Ameenu Shardow

Ameenu Shardow

The General Manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shardow, has revealed that the club almost opted not to participate in the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup despite winning the slot courtesy of the FA Cup title.

He reveals this was due to the club’s lack of proper financial grounding to finance their activities in Africa.



The Still Believe lads are set to make history in their first time participating in any African competition after beating Mali’s Stade Malien 2-1 away in Bamako in the quarterfinal first leg.



Ameenu Shardow told Nhyira FM that the club’s management was divided over the decision to participate in the competition at the start of the season.



“Some of us in management were against the club's decision to go to Africa because if you look at the record of Ghanaian clubs in recent times in Africa, we thought going to Africa will be counterproductive.

“Some Board members saw what we are seeing today that most of us didn't see and advised that, going to Africa will be beneficial to Dreams FC,” he added.



“However, we are very united in our forward march in this African campaign and that has helped us.



"Banks denied us loans to embark in Africa because they thought it was too much of a risk to invest in such a venture. It hasn't been easy financially."