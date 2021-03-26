We already have plan - South Africa coach takes aim at Sudan after Ghana draw

South Africa head coach Molefi Ntseki

South Africa head coach Molefi Ntseki says he already has a plan for Sudan after his side drew with Ghana in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday evening.

Bafana Bafana came back to hold the Black Stars to a 1-1 draw in a Group C match which took place at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.



As a result, Bafana need only a point to book their place in next year's finals, which will be hosted by Cameroon.



Ntseki quickly turned his attention to their final Group C game against Sudan which will be played on Sunday and he stated that he knows what to expect from the Falcons of Jediane.



"In football, there's something very interesting, if you look we had more possession, very good opportunities but unfortunately we ended up with a draw and I think going to Sudan it's for them to lose," Ntseki told SABC TV, "because they will be coming at us and we already have a plan for that. They have to play to win, a draw is not going to help them.



"So, in this case they will have to come at us, and coming to us we have very good players who can play on a transition and get us a win."



The draw saw South Africa remain second on the Group C standings - level on points with leaders, Ghana, who will wrap up their qualifying campaign with a clash against Sao Tome and Principe at home on Sunday.

Bafana will be away to third-placed Sudan, who are a point behind South Africa and Ghana, with fourth-placed Sao Tome and Principe having been eliminated.



When reflecting on the clash against the Black Stars, Ntseki rued Andile Jali's injury in the first-half and he also provided an update on Percy Tay, who also picked an injury during the game.



"We selected 26 players, we selected those players based on eventualities like that where somebody gets injured or something happens to our players, it is so unfortunate for Andile Jali," he went on.



"I remember when we selected the team for Sao Tome [and Principe] he got injured in the last minute of the game and he could not make it to the camp, we've been talking to him and he was looking forward to being part of this camp.



"For him to get injured in the first-half I think it's bit of a disappointment from his side, I can see even now he's almost in tears but I think with Percy Tau the medical team will work on him, the rest of the guys will have to carry the flag in Sudan."