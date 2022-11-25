'We always get out of very difficult conditions' - Andre Ayew on Ghana's qualification chances

A photo of Mohammed Kudus and Andre Dede Ayew

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew has said that the Black Stars will still make it to the next round of the 2022 World Cup despite suffering a defeat on Thursday.

The Black Stars opened their campaign for the Mundial with a 3-2 defeat against Portugal at the 974 Stadium.



With Ghana set to face South Korea in their second Group H on Monday at the Education City Stadium, Andre Ayew has said the team has what it takes to secure a place in the next round.



“We qualified for the world from a very difficult group and conditions. I know this team we always get out of very difficult conditions," he said after the game.



“I am convinced we would return good in the next game. We showed good character in the game against Portugal, and we can make things better in the next game,” Ayew stated.

The win takes Portugal top of the group but the 0-0 draw between South Korea and Uruguay earlier in the day means today’s loss might not prove to be too costly for the Black Stars.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.



The Black Stars are aiming to play the next round after exiting at the group phase in 2014 in Brazil.