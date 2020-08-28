Sports News

We are 98% through with Yahaya Mohammed- Ashantigold CEO Emmanuel Frimpong

Yahaya Mohammed

Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold, Emmanuel Frimpong has revealed the club is almost through with the signing of lethal forward Yahaya Mohammed.

The Aduana Stars attacker has been linked with the Miners for sometime now, but the Obuasi based club are yet to complete the move.



Ashantigold are beefing their squad ahead of their participation in next season's CAF Confederation Cup, and have identified the ex-Kotoko forward as the right man to lead their attack.



"We are 98% through with Yahaya Mohammed," he told Sikka Sports.

Yahaya Mohammed has enormous experience in Africa, having played in both the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.



Ashantigold are yet to begin preparations from the competition, but plans have already been put in place with the team undergoing the COVID-19 test.



The Obuasi based club are waiting for a government approval to begin training, after restriction were eased on youth national teams.

