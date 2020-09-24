We are also building a Barca-like team - Hearts fans reply Kotoko CEO

CEO of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, made known their intentions of avenging ‘that’ 4-0 defeat suffered at the hands of Hearts of Oak in 2000 with a team modelled after the hugely successful WAFA structure.

According to Nana Yaw Amponsah, the aim of the club is to create a team that will be tactically drilled and so good that when they meet Hearts of Oak, the scoreline will be a mortification of their opponents.



"Accra Hearts of Oak once beat Asante Kotoko 4-0. To be able to reverse that, we need a WAFA Academy kind of team to be able to reverse that scoreline," Nana Yaw Amponsah said at the unveiling ceremony of his new management team on Tuesday.



Nana Yaw Amponsah has incurred the wrath of Hearts fans with this pledge and they have replied him.



Aside from their dislike of his resolve to avenge the 4-0 defeat, they are unhappy with his WAFA analogy. This is because Hearts have a poor record against WAFA, especially at their favourite Sogakope turf so any mention of them arouses fury.



In 2017, WAFA thumped Hearts of Oak 5-0 which has left a bad taste in the mouths of Hearts of Oak fans.



They have responded to Nana Yaw Amponsah’s statement and they claim that while he is building a team like WAFA, they are building a team like Barcelona.

They maintain that never will they allow Kotoko to score four goals against them in any match.



Speaking on Asempa FM this morning, a former chairman of the National Chapters Committee, which is the supporters wing of Hearts vowed that they will never lose to Kotoko by a four-goal margin.



He said they building a team like Barcelona will inflict more pain on Kotoko when the league resumes.



“It’s not an opinion of Nana Yaw. It’s the Kotoko fans who are asking him to score Hearts 4. Hearts of Oak did them some damage and it has been haunting them for over twenty years. Nana Yaw says the only way they can score four is by making Kotoko like WAFA. The job has been made more difficult for him. It will take ages. If they don’t take care it will take about 200 years” Paa Kofi Sunsum said.



“The conditions that made it possible for WAFA to score us five are a lot. It rained that day and the WAFA players knew how to play on the astroturf. We also got a red card. They can build a team like WAFA but for how long can they beat us? They will never equal that scoreline. We are also going to score them six. If they are building a WAFA-like team, we are also building a Barca-like team.



Other Hearts fans who called into the show expressed similar sentiments.