We are approaching upcoming clash with Kotoko like a normal game - Bechem United Coach

Bechem United coach, Kassim Mingle

Bechem United coach, Kassim Mingle, says they are approaching their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League round 19 game against Asante Kotoko on Wednesday as a normal game.

The two sides, who are second and third, will go head-to-head to battle for who will place second after the round.



Asante Kotoko have endured a tough week after being kicked out of the MTN FA Cup by Aduana and will approach the game seeking to redeem themselves.



“We are approaching it like any other league game. I do not want to put any pressure on my boys by doing any extraordinary preparation," Kassim Mingle told Oyerepa FM.

"It will be a very tough match,Kotoko will come like wounded tigers because they have lost two games on a row but they are meeting a team called Bechem United.



"It is going to be very tough for them.You can’t just walk over Bechem Utd like that.They will not get it on a silver platter,the better side with luck will win.”



