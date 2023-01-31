0
We are ashamed and heartbroken – Awako on CHAN exit

Awako Walker ATYAJS Black Galaxies coach, Annor Walker and Gladson Awako

Tue, 31 Jan 2023

Black Galaxies captain, Gladson Awako, has disclosed that the entire team is ashamed and heartbroken about their exit from the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Galaxies were knocked out of the tournament in the quarter-finals following a 0-2 defeat to Niger.

The two-time finalists were hopeful of winning the tournament after missing the previous editions.

Gladson Awako who took to social media to express his disappointment stated that the players take the blame for their poor performance at the tournament.

The Hearts of Oak player urged Ghanaians to continue to support the Black Galaxies as they hope to restore smiles on their faces soon.

"Not the tournament we were looking forward to having as we’re ashamed and heartbroken for our early exit. We take the blame. Looking forward to restoring the smiles and hopes bequeathed to us someday,” Awako shared in a tweet.

Awako got injured in Ghana’s defeat to Madagascar and returned to play in their final game against Niger as a substitute.



JNA/KPE
