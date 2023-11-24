We are beginners compared to giants Al Ahly – Medeama SC coach Evans Adotey

Coach Evans Adotey

The head coach of Medeama Sporting Club, Augustine Evans Adotey has admitted that they are underdogs heading into the big game against Al Ahly.

The Ghana Premier League champions will face off with the African giants this weekend in the first game in Group D of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League competition.



Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Coach Augustine Evans Adotey said although Medeama SC are beginner, the team will aim to beat Al Ahly.



“We are coming to this game to steal the show at the expense of Al Ahly who shares the same ambition because I know Al Ahly is the giant of Africa. The number one rated team in Africa. We are just beginners but come together God will demonstrate what we can also show to Africa,” Coach Evans Adotey said on Friday.

The game between Al Ahly and Medeama Sporting Club will be played on Saturday, November 25.



The game will kick off at 7 pm.