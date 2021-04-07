We are bent on beating Asante Kotoko – Bechem United captain

Bechem United captain, Moro Salifu

Bechem United captain, Moro Salifu has expressed his side’s readiness to beat Asante Kotoko in the outstanding matchday 16 Ghana Premier League fixture later today.

The Porcupine Warriors will play host to the Hunters at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium and according to Salifu, he is confident about his side's chances of picking all points.



The game which was supposed to take place a month ago was called off as a result of a heavy downpour that left areas of the pitch in an unplayable condition.



Having been scheduled to clear the outstanding fixture today, Moro Salifu is hoping they silence the Kumasi-based club.

Speaking to Fox FM, he said, “We are burnt on beating Kotoko tomorrow.”



“Nothing can stop us, our worst performance is at least getting a point and that will be Kotoko’s best performance,” he added.



Moro Salifu has been impressive for the Hunters in the ongoing season and due to his performance, he was named among the provisional Black Stars squad for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers but was dropped.