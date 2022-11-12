We are capable of doing anything at the World Cup - Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah is confident Ghana can achieve a lot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Despite being ranked as the lowest side to qualify for the tournament Appiah believes that just like Ghana’s maiden appearance at the Mundial, the team can cause an upset at this year's edition.



In an interview with Aljazeera, the ex-Ghana captain said that the Black Stars' main target now is to take one match at a time and hope to beat Portugal.



“In 2006 when we went to the World Cup we were underdogs, we lost our first game 2-0 to Italy. We played against the Czech Republic and we beat them 2-0, they were number 2 in the World and we played against USA who were number 5 in the world and we beat them,” Appiah said.



“So I think we are capable of doing that, we have to take the chances match after match. We are playing Portugal, we are not thinking about Uruguay, we are just concentrating on the Portugal game then we see what will happen,” he added.

Ghana will be playing in its fourth World Cup since making its debut in 2006.



The Black Stars are in Group H of the World Cup and would come up against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



Ghana is aiming to reach the semi-final stage of the 2022 World Cup.



The Black Stars' last appearance at the Mundial was in 2014 when the country exited the group stage for the first time.