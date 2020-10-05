We are close to appointing an assistant coach - Kwame Opare Addo

Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo

Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has disclosed that his outfit will soon hire an assistant coach to help head coach Edward Nii Odoom as they prepare for the forthcoming season.

The club has been without an assistant coach with Edward Nii Odoom working alone since January.



Edward Nii Odoom was named as the substantive coach following the sacking of Kim Grant.



“We know the supporters are thinking about it but in the same way, management are also thinking about it and making sure that the right thing is done. We want to get an assistant coach that will suit our system.”

“In fact we have come very far into that search, so it won’t take much time for us to announce an assistant coach. Very soon the choice will be made,” he said.



The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League has been slated for November 13, 2020.