We are confident of winning Ghana Premier League title - Medeama Comms. Director

Medeama players | File photo

Medeama SC Communications Director Patrick Akoto has expressed optimism about the club’s chances of winning their first-ever Ghana Premier League title.

The Yellow and Mauves are currently in third place on the league table, four points behind leaders Aduana FC with five games left to play.



Akoto believes that Medeama can still win the title despite the gap in points, saying, "It’s a four-point lead, 15 points more to tussle for. We [Medeama] are very confident that we can fight till the end."



He added that it is "non-negotiable" for Medeama to win their last five matches if they want to keep up with the title chase.

Medeama will host Bechem United, who are currently in second place, at the Akoon Park in the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League this weekend. Akoto sees this match as a crucial one for Medeama’s chances of winning the title.



"I am very happy with how this premier league is panning out at the moment. It’s neck and neck and this [title] race will go down to the wire," Akoto told Takoradi-based Empire FM.