1
Menu
Sports

We are disappointed with the draw against Madagascar – Ghana coach Chris Hughton

Chris Huhgton Pnesive Black Stars Training Hughton expressed his frustration with the team's inability to find the back of the net

Mon, 19 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana head coach, Chris Hughton has indicated that he is disappointed with the draw with Madagascar.

The Black Stars drew goalless with the Islanders on Sunday, June 18, in the last but one match of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Coach Chris Hughton said the most disappointing thing is that the Black Stars could not score a single goal.

“We are very disappointed. We came here with the attitude and mindset to win. To win a football match you need to score goals. We found it difficult. We needed to be more forceful to create more opportunities to score.

“The fact that we didn’t score is the most disappointing thing,” Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton said in his post-match interview.

The draw today means Ghana’s qualification to the 2023 AFCON has been delayed.

The Black Stars must beat the Central African Republic in September to qualify for the 2023 AFCON.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi
Related Articles: