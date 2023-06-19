We are disappointed with the draw against Madagascar – Ghana coach Chris Hughton

Hughton expressed his frustration with the team's inability to find the back of the net

Ghana head coach, Chris Hughton has indicated that he is disappointed with the draw with Madagascar.

The Black Stars drew goalless with the Islanders on Sunday, June 18, in the last but one match of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Speaking in his post-match interview, Coach Chris Hughton said the most disappointing thing is that the Black Stars could not score a single goal.



“We are very disappointed. We came here with the attitude and mindset to win. To win a football match you need to score goals. We found it difficult. We needed to be more forceful to create more opportunities to score.

“The fact that we didn’t score is the most disappointing thing,” Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton said in his post-match interview.



The draw today means Ghana’s qualification to the 2023 AFCON has been delayed.



The Black Stars must beat the Central African Republic in September to qualify for the 2023 AFCON.