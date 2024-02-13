We are expecting about 2.2 billion audience for the African Games - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo has indicated that Ghana is anticipating an estimated 2.2 billion audience for the 2023 African Games.

Akufo-Addo, in his speech during the commissioning of the Boteyman Sports Complex, noted that the said audience will be on both social media and traditional media.



“We are expecting an estimated audience of 2.2 billion people for the African Games, both on traditional media and on social media,” he said during the commissioning on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.



He further urged the Youth and Sports Ministry and LOC to ensure a successful and historic African Games.



“I admonish the Minister and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, staff of the Ministry and the LOC to go all out and organize the best African Games in history,” he said.



The President, in his speech, promised visitors a safe and great experience during the African Games.

“To this end, I pledge the full commitment of government to ensure that all visitors to the country are secure and experience the greatest of African Games,” he added.



The Borteyman Sports Complex has four domes, including a 500-seater temporary dome for handball, a 1,000-seater aquatic complex, a 1,000-seater multipurpose Sports Hall capable, and a 1,000-seater tennis centre.



The state-of-the-art Sports Complex will host seven competitive sports which include table tennis, handball, tennis, volleyball, swimming, badminton, and the triathlon.



The African Games will start next month in Accra.



Watch the latest episodes of Sports Check and Sports Debate below:









EE/DO