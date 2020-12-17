We are going to beat Asante Kotoko - Great Olympics star Gladson Awako

Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako

Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako has assured the fans of victory against Asante Kotoko as the two sides face off in a Ghana Premier League outstanding game.

Asante Kotoko head into the game with a win from their previous game against Legon Cities whilst Great Olympics lost to Liberty Professionals.



The “dade boys” have been impressive this season and are hoping to get a good result against the Porcupine Warriors in this fixture.



Speaking ahead of the big game, Gladson Awako said, “It’s not going to be an easy game against Asante Kotoko.



“We have corrected our mistakes against Liberty Professionals ahead of this game”.

“We are not going to disappoint our supporters and we ask them to support us in prayers and we will not disappoint them. We will beat Asante Kotoko on Thursday”.



The game comes off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.



Great Olympics is placed 14th on the league log with four points.