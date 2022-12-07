5
We are going to do what Ghana did - How Morocco's Boufal predicted their excellent World Cup campaign

Sofiane Boufal.jpeg Morocco winger, Sofiane Boufal

Wed, 7 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It has emerged that winger Sofiane Boufal predicted that the Atlas Lions of Morocco will enjoy a successful run in the ongoing FIFA World Cup before the competition commenced.

Morocco are the only African team left in the World Cup after beating Spain in the round of sixteen stage to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

The victory of the Lions over Spain made them the 4th African country to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup after Cameroon, Senegal, and Ghana.

Amidst the celebrations on social media, it has emerged that Sofiane Boufal who has been explosive in the tournament predicted that they will equal Ghana's record in the 2022 World Cup.

“You’re going to think I’m a crazy person. But if we get past the group stage, and we will Inshallah, we are going to the quarter-finals, we will be the surprise. We will do what Ghana did in 2010,” Sofiane Boufal said as quoted by Get French Football News.

The Atlas Lions will now face Portugal who humiliated Switzerland 4-1 in the quarter-final stage.



