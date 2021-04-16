We are going to ensure tight security in the second round - DOL Board Chairman

Akwasi Agyeman, Division One League Board chairman

Division One League (DOL) Board chairman, Akwasi Agyeman, has said that plans are far advanced to ensure that the second round of the season commences without violence and hooliganism.

The DOL in collaboration with the Competitions department of the Ghana Football Association is planning to beef up security at the various match venues especially in category A matches ahead of the second round.



The 2020/21 DOL season has been marred with series of violence and hooliganism in the first round which has been condemned by both CAF and FIFA especially with the assaulting of referees in the game between Wanamafo Mighty Royals and Bofoakwa Tano at the Wanamafo Park.



Akwasi Agyemang in an interview with Ghana’s number one Sports Station Happy 98.9FM said measures have been put in place to ensure the second round is free of violence.



“We have thought about beefing up security at the various venues especially matches that are category A. The Board and the GFA Competition Departments are in talks to help the clubs beef up security at their venues”



“In as much as we want to tighten up security, the clubs also have a role to play”

“We will plead with everyone to have patience. There is a complaint form and I entreat clubs to use that process. In the second round we have to tighten up security at the venues”.



“It’s difficult getting sponsors because of the negative things attached to the DOL so we will entreat all stakeholders to do things in a professional way”, he added.



