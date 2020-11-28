We are grateful Andre Ayew is fit again – Swansea manager Steve Cooper

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew

Swansea City manager, Steve Cooper has said that his team is happy to have star man Andre Ayew fit and playing again.

During the last international break, the Ghanaian forward picked up an injury while on duty for the Black Stars for games against Sudan.



On his return to Swansea City, Andre Ayew missed a game against Rotherham before climbing off the bench in mid-week to score for the side in the 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday.



Speaking on the return of the attacker, Coach Steve Cooper says his team is grateful to have Ayew back.



“It was brilliant, and we needed him [Ayew] tonight. We have drawn a game at home, and we are frustrated we have not got all three points.



“But, on the basis that we did not play well first half, and were playing a team showing good resilience, we needed someone like Andre to get us back in the game,” the gaffer said after the Sheffield Wednesday draw.

Coach Steve Cooper continued, “He gave us that, and we were grateful to have him back on the pitch.



“He could not have started, but he insisted he felt he could play a part. He is experienced and knows his body.



“The medical team did a great job with him, we had a joined up approach and hopefully he is good to go.”



With Swansea City set to play against Nottingham Forest this weekend, Andre Ayew is in line for a starting role.