‘We are in for a revenge against King Faisal’ – Aduana Stars PRO

Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars are seeking vengeance on the King Faisal team in matchday 19 of the Ghana Premier League, according to PRO Evans Oppong.

The fire club play host to the Issah Allah boys on Wednesday afternoon at the Nana Agyemang Baud Park.



Ahead of the game, Evans Oppong has indicated his outfit will attempt to avenge last season's home defeat against King Faisal.

“Last season, they defeated us 3-1 at home so we are going into this encounter to revenge. We know the game will not be easy because it’s always difficult to beat a relegation-threatened team” he told Koforidua-based Bryt FM in an interview.



“We’ve had talks with our players and in our bid to win the league, we have to win this game. We have to win most of our home games because we are poised to win the league. we will all out and I know we will pick the three points.”