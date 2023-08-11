We are investing a lot to improve grassroots football - GFA Veep Mark Addo

GFA Vice President, Mark Addo

The Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo, has revealed an array of initiatives aimed at propelling the country's football landscape forward.

Addo highlighted these measures during an interview with a service radio station in Sunyani.



In a bid to foster the growth of football at various levels, the GFA is allocating substantial resources, including nearly a hundred thousand Ghanaian cedis, to bolster Colts football.



“There has been a lot of measures put in place at various levels to help make us progress. We’re investing almost a hundred thousand in colts football.



“It’ll surprise you to know that most of the colts clubs have no good football and that’s where we’re starting from.

“For instance, there’s massive improvements in the RFA’s that will in return help grow the colts football”



As the GFA continues to strengthen grassroots football, Addo expressed optimism about the future trajectory of the sport in the country.



"Through these multifaceted efforts, we will continue to witness massive improvements," Addo concluded.