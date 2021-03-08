We are looking forward for Black Stars call up – Black Satellites defender Frank Assinki

The Black Satellites of Ghana

Black Satellites defender Frank Assinki has said that he and his teammates are looking for Black Stars opportunities following their triumph in the U-20 AFCON championships.

Ghana beats Uganda 2-0 on Saturday, March 6, 2021, to clinch their fourth AFCON trophy courtesy of a Daniel Afriyie Barnie brace.



Asked if the team is capable of representing the Black Stars, he said, “We are looking forward to Black Stars call up and we are urging them to give us that opportunity because we did well and we the boys are well determined and motivated to play for the national team."

“I will be happy if Black Stars coach invites me to the senior national team," he told Ezra FM.



Assinki is a former player of Inter Allies and currently plies his trade for Danish club HB Koge.

