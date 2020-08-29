Sports News

We are mostly blacks at Palace, we support each other - Jordan Ayew

Black Stars striker , Jordan Ayew and his Crystal Palace teammates

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew, has highlighted how comfortable he is at Crystal Palace due to the sheer numbers of black players there.

In total, five Africans play for the team and some more players play abroad but have African roots.



He stated that it has provided a positive atmosphere at the club and they support each other.



“It is true that there a lot of black people in Crystal Palace. We are very close. It is a team where we are like family and I think we all work hard. We fight together and try to get the best out of each other. We compete among ourselves as well so it makes you improve,” he told Ghanaian media.

“It is all in a positive way and it is all positive energy so we just keep on supporting each other and try and make the best out of it and try to raise the club to the next level.”



Jordan Ayew is currently preparing for the new season.

