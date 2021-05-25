We are motivated to win the league - Kotoko PRO

• David Obeng Nyarko says Kotoko anticipated a tough season

David Obeng Nyarko, the acting Communications Director of Asante Kotoko insists that they are still focused on winning their 25th Ghana Premier League table.



Asante Kotoko lost their first spot position to their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak following their matchday 26 1-1 draw with West African Football Academy (WAFA) on Saturday, May 22, 2021.



Ahead of their crucial game against two-times league champions Aduana Stars which has brought fear among Asante Kotoko fans, David Obeng Nyarko has stated that the playing body is highly motivated as they approach the matchday 27 fixture in Dormaa Ahenkro.



He added that they anticipated that they will slip at a point in time but they are still in good shape to win the league at the end of the 2020/2021 Premier League season.

"We did not start the season well but we have been able to claim the situation down. We have been playing our home matches away but in all, we have been able to do well. We were leading the league log with points but we are on the same points with Hearts of Oak and it was expected."



"We are not competing with Hearts of Oak for the league title but rather Medeama, Great Olympics and WAFA are all in position to win the Premier League title."



"We are Kotoko and we are motivated to win the title. Sometimes things will not go as expected but we know our history and I am confident we will emerge as champions at the end of the season," he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.



