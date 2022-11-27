1
We are not afraid of Ghana - South Korea coach Paulo Bento

Sun, 27 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

South Korea head coach, Paulo Jorge Gomes Bento has stated his side is not scared of any team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as he prepares the side to face Ghana in their second group game.

South Korea held Uruguay to a goalless draw in their Group H opener while the Black Stars lost 3-2 to Portugal in the other Group H game.

The Asia country will have to beat Ghana to stand a chance of progressing to the next stage of the competition.

“We are a good team and we are not afraid of any side. We have a brave team.” Bento said at a pre-match press conference.

Son Heung-min is expected to wear a face mask against Ghana. The 30-year-old wore the mask in their opener against Uruguay on Thursday.

The match is scheduled for the Education City Stadium on Monday, November 28, 2022, at (13:00 GMT).

The 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place between November 20 and December 18, 2022.

Only three sides from the continent have ever progressed to the quarter-finals; Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.

