We are not afraid of Ghana despite 1-0 defeat - Angola coach Pedro Goncalves

Angola coach, Pedro Goncalves

Angola's national team coach, Pedro Goncalves has expressed confidence going into their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana, despite a 1-0 defeat in their last fixture.

The Black Stars were pushed to the limit before Antoine Semenyo's 96th-minute winner secured the three points in the first match.



Goncalves believes his side will take the game to Ghana and put up a fight, as they currently lead Group E with the West African side.



“Very soon we will be playing round four and round five against the favourite of the group. Sure it will be a very difficult match but we don’t have to be afraid if we want to compete with the big teams. Let’s play football and try to beat Ghana,” he said.

Ghana has been in fine form in the 2023 Afcon qualifiers, winning two out of their last three matches.



Angola will need to be at their best to get the better of their opponents and keep their unbeaten run going.



JNA/BB