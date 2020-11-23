We are not afraid of Hearts of Oak – Ashantigold PRO

Ashantigold S.C

Communication Director of AshantiGold, Eric Karikari, is optimistic that his side will beat Accra Hearts of Oak on matchday two of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians will welcome the miners on Tuesday, November 23, at the Accra Sports Stadium after being cleared by the Ghana Health Service to participate in the ongoing season.



The one-time African Champions saw their season opener against Aduana Stars cancelled due to coronavirus scare.



But after testing negative for the disease, they are set to return to the pitch with a cliff hanger against the miners.

However, the PRO of the club has vowed that his side will secure all three points against the rainbow boys.



“We are not afraid of Accra Hearts of Oak, we believe that it will be a very tough game but we are going for all the three points at stake at their own backyard,” he told Kwaku Sarpong Sarkodie of Bryt FM in Koforidua.



“We drew in our opening day fixture against Karela United but we have put the result aside and focusing on our next game which is Hearts,” he said.