We are not afraid of Hearts of Oak - Great Olympics PRO

Accra Great Olympics

Public Relations Officer of Accra Great Olympics, Saint Osei says his side are not perturbed about the current form of Accra Hearts of Oak when they engage each other Saturday in their Premier League encounter.

The Phobians will play host to the Wonder club in matchday 11 of the domestic top-flight league but according to the scribe, his side would be up for an upset despite admitting the difficulty his side faces in the game.



"We are not afraid of Accra Hearts of Oak, we believe that it will be a very tough game but we are going for all the three points at stake."

”We are going in with the same preparation we had against Inter Allies, Sharks, Dwarfs and other teams to play Hearts because they are not a big team, we are all the same looking at the league log," he told Storm FM in Sunyani.



“We drew in our matchday 10 fixture against Karela United but we have put the result aside and focusing on our next game which is Hearts."