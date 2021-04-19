We are not afraid to play any team - Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto, has insisted that his side is not scared and afraid of playing any team in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors remain unbeaten under the Portuguese manager following his appointment on a one and half-year-deal.



Asante Kotoko fought hard to secure a point against Great Olympics in the matchday 20 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Reds currently sit on top of the league log with 35 points.



And according to Barreto, they are braved enough to play any team in the Premier League.

"I am happy to be back at the Accra Sports Stadium after 16 years," he told the media on Friday after the game."



"Ahead of the game, Great Olympics were saying they will beat us 3 or 4 goals but it never happened."



"My team is not afraid or scared of playing any team in the Ghana Premier League. We will do our best as always and we will see what will happen at the end of the season," he added.



Asante Kotoko will play Medeama SC in the matchday 21 games this weekend at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.