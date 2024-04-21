We are not giving up on winning the Ghana Premier League - Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle

Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle

Nations FC coach, Kassim Mingle Ocansey, remains steadfast in his team's pursuit of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League title despite recent setbacks.

Currently sitting second on the table with 44 points, five behind leaders Samartex, Nations FC faces a challenging path with eight matches remaining in the season.



Their recent 1-0 loss to Real Tamale United and a 2-2 draw with Bofoakwa Tano have widened the gap between them and the top spot.



"Twenty-four points left and you think they have won the league? No, there are eight matches left with 24 points to be picked so you make sure you win most of the matches. It is not yet over until it is over. We will fight to the end," he told 3Sports.

Nations FC will be hosted by Heart of Lions at the Kpando Stadium in the Matchday 27 games on Sunday, April, 21,2024, with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.



As the Premier League season reaches its crucial phase, the battle for the crown intensifies. Kassim Mingle Ocansey's Nations FC is determined to stay in the fight until the last whistle blows.