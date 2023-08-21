We are not happy with frequent changes of Black Stars technical team - GFA vice president

Mark Addo, GFA vice president

Management Committee Chairman of the Black Stars, Mark Addo says the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is not happy about the frequent changes in the technical team set-up.

The Black Stars has seen four different coaches in charge under the Kurt Okraku's led administration.



CK Akonnor was the first coach appointed by the current administration but was replaced by Milovan Rajevac.



Following Ghana's poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, the Serbian manager was sacked.



Subsequently, Otto Addo was named caretaker. The former Ghana international masterminded the country's qualification to the World Cup in Qatar but resigned after the Black Stars' early exit.



Currently, Chris Hughton, who served as the technical advisor under Otto Addo is in charge of the Black Stars.

However, Mr Mark Addo, who is also the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in an interview expressed his disappointment over the frequent changes in the Black Stars technical team set-up.



"We at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) are not really happy with the regular changes in the Black Stars technical team," he said.



He also blamed the Ghanaian populace for constantly pressuring the FA to make changes when the team fails to produce good results.



"But all of us are at fault because we expect a lot from the team which put pressure on the football association to make such decisions," he added.



The Black Stars will be reassembled on September 7 for their final game of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Central African Republic (CAR) at the Baba Yara Stadium.