Soccer News

We are not happy with our performance in the first round - Frank Acheampong

Frank Acheampong who is the captain of Tianjin Teda

Tianjin Teda is in free fall having failed to win any of their matches in the Chinese Super League since the start of the league with a draw and six defeats so far in group B.

Teda lost yet another game on Wednesday when they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Teda Wuhan Zall pushing perilously close to the relegation playoffs.



Frank Acheampong who is the captain of the side returned from an injury to provide an assist in the 2-1 loss against Teda Wuhan Zall.



He gave the assist for the opener scored Brazilian Jonathan Aparecido da Silva before two goals from the home side gave them the win.



Wuhan Zall equalized in the 65th minute through Jean Evrard Kouassi from the penalty spot before Liao Junjian sealed the win for the host in the 82nd minute.

Acheampong says they are not happy with the team's performance and they have been haunted by injuries as they hope to avoid relegation playoffs.



“We are not happy with our performance in the first round but it must be admitted that we have had issues with injuries. It is good that I’m about 60% fit now and Jonathan has also recovered. We’re certain the second round will be better so we avoid relegation playoffs in this specially arranged league season” Acheampong told the media after the game.



Tianjin Teda are last on the eight-team league log and will take on leaders Shanghai SIPG in their next game on Monday.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.