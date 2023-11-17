We are not here for holidays; we came to beat Ghana - Madagascar coach

Head coach of the Madagascar national team, Romuald Rakotondrabe

The head coach of the Madagascar national team, Romuald Rakotondrabe has fired a warning to the Black Stars head of the 2026 FIFA World Cup match on Friday, November 17.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the coach stressed that his team did not travel all the way to Ghana for holidays.



He said Madagascar came for a win and would do anything on Friday to steal the three points from the Black Stars.



“We didn’t come to Ghana for holidays. We came to win. We are going to do anything possible to win against the Black Stars,” coach Romuald Rakotondrabe said.

Ghana hosts Madagascar tomorrow in a Group I game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The game between Ghana and Madagascar will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



The game is scheduled to kick off at 16:00gmt.