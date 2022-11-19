We are not interested in revenge but we want to beat Uruguay - Ghana captain Andre Ayew

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Ghana captain, Andre Dede Ayew has said that the Black Stars are not aiming at seeking revenge against Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The South Americans who are two-time world champions ended Ghana's dream of playing in the semifinal of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



Luis Suarez blocked Dominic Adiyah's goal-bound header but Asamoah Gyan missed the penalty which was awarded and Ghana subsequently lost the game on penalties.



With Ghana facing Uruguay in Group H in Qatar, Andre said the team is not aiming for revenge but they are aiming for a win.



"Football’s not about taking revenge," he told Fifa.com.



"We simply want to win and make our country proud. It will be our last group game, so I just hope whatever result we get is enough to make it through to the next round.

"We have to focus on the here and now – what happened before is irrelevant today.



"We have to do our best to make the continent proud because playing the World Cup is actually for the whole of Africa, not just Ghana alone. And that’s really all we intend to focus on," he added.



Ghana, who are making their fourth appearance will also face Portugal and South Korea at the tournament which gets underway from Sunday, November 20 to December 18.



