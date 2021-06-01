We are not out of the league title race – Medeama captain Tetteh Zuta

Joseph Tetteh Zuta, Captain of Medeama SC

Captain of Medeama SC Joseph Tetteh Zuta is confident about the side chances of winning the domestic top-flight despite poor run of form in recent times.

The Yellow and Mauve who were tipped by pundits to annex the league title has been struggling especially losing 3-0 to relegation-threatened Inter Allies last Sunday.



But according the midfield enforcer his outfit can turn things around, saying they are not out of the title race.

“We still have games; I think seven games to go so anything can happen. The points difference is not too wide so I think we are still in it and we just have to go back and win the rest of the matches” he said after their defeat to Inter Allies.



Medeama currently sit 5th position on the league standings with 43 points after 27 matches.