We are not ready for CHAN tournament - Black Galaxies coach

Black Galaxies coach, Annor Walker has said that his team is not yet ready for the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria.

The Black Galaxies have been in camp for two weeks preparing for the competition which begins on January 13, 2023, in Algeria, and have been playing some friendly games to get themselves ready.



Annor Walker's team on Sunday, December 11, 2022, defeated MTN FA Cup champions Accra Hearts of Oak 2-1 in a friendly game but the coach insists that they are not yet at the level he requires for the tournament.



“I’m not looking at the goals (in friendly games) I’m looking at the performance and our game plan that we are strategizing to play and to me, it’s working but we have not gotten there yet. We continue till the final day that we leave here,” Annor Walker said after the friendly game against Accra Hearts of Oak.



The Black Galaxies have been drawn in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan, and Morocco.

They will open their account against Madagascar on January 15, 2023.



