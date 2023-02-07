We are not safe - Black Queens striker appeals to Ghana Embassy in Turkey for evacuation

Black Queens striker, Priscilla Okyere

Black Queens striker, Priscilla Okyere has appealed to the Ghana Embassy in Turkey to as a matter of urgency evacuate them from the city of Hataya.

Priscilla Okyere who plies her trade for Onvo Hatayspor is in the same city with Christian Atsu who has finally been pulled out of the rubble after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit south-central Turkey.



The 27-year-old striker despite confirming that she and her Ghanaian counterparts have not been hurt by the tragedy, stated that they will only be safe if they are evacuated from the city which has been badly destroyed by the earthquake.



"By the grace of God, we haven't been hurt but we are not safe because we are still in the city and we are trying to find any means possible to get out of the city."



"We are in Antakya-Hatay and there have been some announcements on the incident but we are still waiting for a rescue team to evacuate us because our club officials live in a different city," he told Happy FM monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.

She added that they haven't heard from the Embassy and their attempts to reach them have not yielded any results yet.



"We have a few foodstuffs and we are managing. We are three Ghanaian players in this city including Christian Atsu. We have no way of reaching the Embassy and they are not allowing any car to come into the city but we will keep trying to reach them when we leave the city. We have also tried to contact the Embassy through a third party but no response yet," she said.



JE/KPE