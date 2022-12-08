We are planning a training tour for the Black Galaxies - Dr. Tony Aubynn

Black Galaxies

Black Galaxies management committee chairman Dr Tony Aubynn has revealed that the Ghana Football Association is planning a training tour for the Black Galaxies ahead of the 2023 CHAN tournament.

He also stated that they are looking for a place that has the same weather as Algeria so that the players will acclimatize because the weather in Algiers is cold.



The Black Galaxies travelled to Austria for a one-week training camp ahead of their Championship of African Nations (CHAN) final-round qualifiers against Nigeria.

"We are making arrangements towards the training tour I don't want to...because the FA President is the one leading and speaking to some foreign countries. The assurance is most definitely they will go for the training tour before they travel to Algiers," he told Happy FM as monitored by footballghana.com



"This is been worked on and I believe when it is time they will go to the training tour because we have to go somewhere to acclimatize before we go to Algeria. As I am speaking to you now the weather in Algeria is very cold its not like in Ghana where the weather is hot. So you have to go somewhere to understand the weather and see how to prepare yourself when playing," he said.