We are prepared for Asante Kotoko – Bechem United defender Emmanuel Asante

Bechem United FC

Bechem United defender, Emmanuel Asante, has said that his side is prepared for the game against Asante Kotoko in the outstanding matchday 16 fixture.

The game which was supposed to take place a month ago was called off as a result of a heavy downpour that left areas of the pitch in an unplayable condition.



However, the Ghana Football Association has set Wednesday, April 7 to clear the outstanding fixture at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



Ahead of the game, the former Kotoko player is highly motivated and confident that his teammates are poised for the clash with the Porcupine Warriors.

“I am very optimistic about our chances against Asante Kotoko in our game tomorrow in Obuasi because we are well prepared and motivated to meet them”, he said.



“With our win over Liberty Professionals on Sunday, we’re sure that we can beat Kotoko in tomorrow’s game at the Len Clay Stadium”, he told the club’s official site.