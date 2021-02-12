We are prepared for Asante Kotoko – ES Setif forward Daniel Lomotey

ES Setif striker, Daniel Lomotey

ES Setif striker Daniel Lomotey has said that his side is prepared for the game against Asante Kotoko in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs.

The Algerian giants will arrive in the West African country on Friday, February 12, 2021 ahead of the game on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Ahead of the game, the former WAFA forward expressed that they are ready for the game and are hoping to beat the Porcupine Warriors.

“We are well prepared to come and beat Kotoko,” he said.



The winner of both legs will progress to the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup.