We are prepared for WAFA – Legon Cities midfielder Foster Brimah

Legon Cities midfielder, Foster Brimah has said that his outfit is ready for WAFA in Friday’s Ghana Premier League encounter.

The Royals will play host to the Academy boys at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 8 of the domestic top-flight league.



Coach Bashir Hayford’s side is yet to win a game in the ongoing League and currently sits at the bottom of the table with three points after sharing spoils against Berekum Chelsea, Medeama SC, and Dreams FC.



Speaking ahead of the game, Brimah Foster affirmed that their mindset is to pick the three points at stake and nothing else to end their winless run.

“Our mindset is to go in and win and that is what we are going for. We are well prepared mentally, physically, and spiritually so we are just going in 110% to get the win that is our main focus now.”



“We really need the win. We have not scored from open play but that does not put pressure on us. every game comes with its own strategy and fighting spirit so we are going in with a different fighting spirit but the most important thing is to go in for the win,” he said.