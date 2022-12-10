We are proud of you - Africans react to Morocco's World Cup semi-final qualification

The Atlas Lions of Morocco

There has been a massive celebration on various social media platforms after Morocco's historic victory in the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Youssef En Nesyri's 42nd-minute strike in the first half was all that the Atlas Lions of Morocco needed to beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the quarter-final clash on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Al Thumama Stadium.



This victory makes Morocco the first African country to ever reach the World Cup semi-finals, following several failed and painful attempts from the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Terenga Lions of Senegal, and the Black Stars of Ghana in 1990, 2002, and 2010 respectively.



Goalkeeper Bono was the star man again for the Moroccans after making four fantastic saves to deny the Portuguese from getting back in the game as he was their savior in the knockout stage penalties against Spain.



Morocco have just conceded only one goal (own-goal) in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and they will meet the winner of the game between England and France in the semi-finals.







Below are some of the reactions on social media to Morocco's FIFA World Cup victory.

I just love how after every big Morocco ???????? win at #FIFAWorldCup



Achraf Hakimi goes to his mum in the stands each time to share the moment with her.



Priceless!



pic.twitter.com/WtziffG7YZ — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) December 10, 2022

Clearly The coach of Morocco was given the free hand to do his job. The FA supported him in bringing back every player he requested for. Amrabat plays with Duncan at Fiorentina. Amrabat walks into the Morocco team and Duncan struggles to get called into thr BS. Wicked people. — Christopher Nimley (@ChristopherNim8) December 10, 2022

Someone said Pooja, you are pained that Ronaldo lost.???? Abeg who is Ronaldo when Business is at stake? He dey pay me or send my papa.



Morocco qualification means that slots are waiting for African journalists in the semis based on priority.



That's the koko not baseless banter. — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) December 10, 2022

The ONLY World Cup record that matters for an African country going forward is that of Morocco’s! ????????#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/xg4AJiLRTa — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) December 10, 2022

I made history with Morocco ???????? at Al Thumama stadium in Qatar as the first AFRICAN TEAM to make the SEMIFINALS of the World Cup. #PoojaInQatar ???????? pic.twitter.com/8dZde1c8jU — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) December 10, 2022

Scenes in Marrakesh as Morocco ???????? made #FIFAWorldCup history. Dima Maghrib.



pic.twitter.com/Jh0c22FP9m — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) December 10, 2022

The whole of Africa is Morocco today pic.twitter.com/415PyhvBfC — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 10, 2022

Hakim Ziyech is in the World Cup Semi finals ???????????? pic.twitter.com/pyyd1v6MqL — Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) December 10, 2022

HISTOOOORRRYYYYY!!! ????????



Morocco ???????? are in the SEMIFINALS.



First African and Arab team to qualify to the last four of the World Cup. What an incredible story of hope, resilience and hard work. Dima maghrib. pic.twitter.com/5ciNNXa0Pj — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) December 10, 2022

Morocco have their eyes on the big price. They have made history but the celebrations no be wild like that pic.twitter.com/ldkYJcf2Y4 — *Mary Dogbatsey* (@DogbatseyMary66) December 10, 2022