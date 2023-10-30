We are proud to have kept a clean sheet - Nora Hauptle

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle

Black Queens head coach, Nora Hauptle says keeping a clean sheet against Benin in their second round 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers makes her proud than scoring three goals.

The women’s national team beat their opponents 3-0 on Friday in the first leg played at the Friendship Stadium in Cotonou, keeping their perfect clean sheet record under the Swiss manager.



Since Nora took over, the Black Queens have played eight games, scoring 29 goals without conceding any.



Speaking after the game in Benin, Nora Hauptle said her side came away clear chances but managed to keep a clean sheet.



“We gave them two big chances but I am very happy that we still kept a clean sheet. That makes me even more proud than scoring three goals. In the second half, we could have scored one or two goals more.



“In all, I am very satisfied but we lost a lot of energy on the pitch, now it is about good recuperation. We will give 150% when we play on Tuesday.”

Doris Boaduwaa opened the scoring for the Black Queens in the 45th minute from the penalty spot before Grace Assifuah bagged a five-minute brace to wrap up the scoring.



The Black Queens will take on Benin in their second leg encounter on Tuesday, October 31 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



