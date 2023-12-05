We are proud we have won 10 consecutive games – Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle

Black Queens head coach, Nora Hauptle

The head coach of the Black Queens, Nora Hauptle has praised her players for their performances in all the games played since she took charge.

According to her, the players and all the technical staff are proud to have won 10 matches in a row.



Speaking ahead of the crucial game against Namibia on Tuesday, December 5, Coach Nora Hauptle said her Black Queens are focused and have prepared for the contest.



“Still unbeaten as we have won all ten games and this makes us proud. We have developed our performance and our style of play and also the kind of values we live in our team.



“We have a very good cohesion and very clear basis on which we act on. After the game I never think about anything else. I take this as the next game, we prepare like always so we are quite calm, relax towards the game,” Coach Nora Hauptle said.

The match against Namibia in the 2024 WAFCON qualifiers will be played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria tomorrow.



The game is scheduled to kick off at 13:00GMT.



Ghana needs to avoid losing by a two-goal margin to secure qualification to the 2024 WAFCON to be hosted by Morocco.