We are ready for Asante Kotoko - Aduana Stars spokesman

Aduana Stars spokesman Evans Oppong says the club will not rely on league form in the upcoming clash with Asante Kotoko in the MTN FA Cup.

According to Mr. Oppong, the players have prepared very well to knock out the Porcupine Warriors. He added that they will however miss their key player Kwame Frimpong who is set to get married on the day Aduana takes on Kotoko.



Women and Children Under-15 years would be granted free entry at various venues in this weekend's MTN FA Cup Round of 16 matches.

"Well by the grace of God we have prepared very well we don't have any fresh injuries all our players that we brought to the Accra Hearts of Oak game everybody is available for selection. Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin have the freedom to choose any player he likes to represent Aduana. Our worry is our inspirational midfielder Kwame Adom Frimpong is going to get married on Sunday," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"In fact, he had made all his arrangements all efforts to change his wedding date weren't possible so Kwame Adom Frimpong will miss that game because he is going to Kumasi to get married. Apart from that the boys are poised for action on Sunday if you look at the preparation we have done and all things everything shows that we will win on Sunday,"